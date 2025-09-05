DHQ Orders Protesting Ex-Soldiers To Leave Finance Ministry Premises

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has directed retired soldiers protesting at the Federal Ministry of Finance headquarters in Abuja to vacate the premises.

The ex-soldiers, who voluntarily left the Nigerian Army in 2024, have staged repeated demonstrations over unpaid entitlements, accusing the government of neglecting their welfare.

Reacting to the protest, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, said the veterans had already been educated on the matter, stressing that their demands were not in line with existing policy.

He explained that two separate salary charts were introduced in 2024 following the implementation of the new minimum wage: a “preminimum wage chart” effective between January 1 and July 28, and a “minimum wage chart” which took effect from July 29. According to him, gratuity and security debarment allowances are calculated based on the salary chart in effect at the time of retirement.

“Those who retired before July 29, 2024, fall under the pre-minimum wage chart, while those who left afterwards are entitled to benefits under the new chart. Unfortunately, some of the protesters want their benefits recalculated under the new chart, which is not possible,” Kangye explained.