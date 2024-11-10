DHQ: Oil thieves lost N1.4bn proceeds in one week

Share

Troops undertaking kinetic operations against economic sabotage in the South South general area recovered stolen crude, and other illegallyrefined products worth N1,402,001,900.00 in the last one week, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said yesterday. This was as the fighting forces also seized 192 assorted weapons, and 2,970 ammunition during the period under review.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the sustained aggression on the enemies of the state, has continued to deplete their ranks, leading to a desperate recruitment drive. He said: “Troops intensified offensive against terrorists and insurgents across the country. Synchronized air strikes by the air force as well as ground operations by ground forces has dislodged terrorists from their enclaves, killing several of them. “For instance, on November 6, 2024, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI, conducted targeted air strikes on terrorists located at Kwallaram and Arainna Ciki Islands in Borno State. The strikes resulted in the neutralisation of over 70 extremist members at Kwallaram, with several more killed at Arainna Ciki. “Meanwhile, during the week under review, troops neutralised 169 and arrested 641 persons. Troops also arrested 40 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 181 kidnapped hostages. “In the South South, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of One Billion Four Hundred and Two Million Nine Hundred and One Thousand Nine Hundred Naira (N1,402,001,900.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 192 assorted weapons and 2,970 assorted ammunition. The breakdown as follows: 106 AK 47 rifles, 38 fabricated rifles, 26 Dane guns, one FN rifle, 3 fabricated revolver pistols, 11 locally made pistols, 5 pump action guns, one dummy AK 47 rifle, one unexploded RPG bomb. ‘Others are 1,410 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,074 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 67 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 130 rounds of 108mm, 101 rounds of 9mm ammo, 146 live cartridges, 2 Baofeng radios, 7 vehicles, 29 motorcycles, 40 mobile phones and the sum of N729,000.00 only amongst other items.”

