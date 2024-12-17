DHQ Moves To Harmonise Court Martial Procedures

Share

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said plans are underway to harmonise court martial procedures across the services in line with the nation’s justice system.

The Chief Defence Staff (CDS). Gen. Christopher Musa, said this yesterday, at the opening of conference on Rules of Procedure, substance abuse and sexual orientation in the Armed Forces of Nigeria in Abuja.

Musa, represented by the Chief of Defence Administration Rear Adm. Monday Unurhere, said Nigeria’s contemporary operating environment was confrnted with multiple administrative challenges with telling consequences for military effectiveness.

According to him, given that discipline is the bedrock of the military, the DHQ responses to these challenges especially in relation to how we regulate the conduct of personnel requires added impetus.

He said: “Accordingly, the DHQ jumped at this opportunity to develop a comprehensive approach to harmonizing the Rules of Procedure for court martial, addressing issues of substance abuse and homosexuality within the Services.”

