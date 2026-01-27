DHQ Moves To Arraign Alleged Coup Plotters

Following the ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct by some military officers, which uncovered claims of a plot to overthrow the government, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Monday said personnel indicted will be arraigned before an appropriate military judicial panel.

The DHQ’s announcement followed appeals by a pro-democracy group urging the Federal Government to consider the health and welfare of officers detained in connection with the matter.

New Telegraph recalls that in October 2025, the DHQ announced the arrest of 16 officers over acts of indiscipline and breaches of service regulations.

Shortly after, Sahara Reporters alleged that the officers—ranging from the rank of Captain to Brigadier General—were arrested by the Defence Intelligence Agency for holding secret meetings to topple the government, and linked the alleged plot to the cancellation of the October 1 Independence Day parade.

At the time, the then Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau (retd), dismissed the report as an attempt to create tension and distrust, stating that the matter was a purely internal disciplinary issue.

He said an investigative panel had been constituted and that its findings would be made public.

Providing an update on Monday, the new Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, stated that a comprehensive investigation had now been concluded in accordance with established military procedures, and the report had been forwarded to the appropriate superior authority.

According to Uba, the findings identified several officers with cases to answer over allegations of plotting to overthrow the government, a conduct he described as inconsistent with the ethics, values, and professional standards of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He said the investigation report has now been forwarded to the appropriate superior authority.

The statement partly read, “The Defence Headquarters issued a press statement in October 2025 regarding the arrest of sixteen officers over acts of indiscipline and breaches of service regulations.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that investigations into the matter have been concluded and the report forwarded to the appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations.

“The comprehensive investigation process, conducted in accordance with established military procedures, has carefully examined all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel.

“The findings have identified a number of officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government, which is inconsistent with the ethics, values, and professional standards required of members of the AFN. “

Uba said those indicted would be formally arraigned before relevant military judicial panels to face trial in line with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations, stressing that the process would ensure accountability while upholding fairness and due process.

He emphasised that the measures being taken were purely disciplinary and formed part of institutional mechanisms aimed at preserving order, discipline, and operational effectiveness within the ranks.

Uba said, “Accordingly, those with cases to answer will be formally arraigned before an appropriate military judicial panel to face trial in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations. This ensures accountability while upholding the principles of fairness and due process.

“The AFN reiterates that measures being taken are purely disciplinary and part of ongoing institutional mechanisms to preserve order, discipline, and operational effectiveness within the ranks.

“The Armed Forces remain resolute in maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, loyalty, and respect for constitutional authority.”