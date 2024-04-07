New Telegraph

April 7, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 7, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. DHQ: Lieutenant Killed,…

DHQ: Lieutenant Killed, 4 Personnel Wounded In Terrorist’ Ambush

…as troops neutralise 6 insurgents

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Sunday, regretted the killing of a Lieutenant in a terrorist ambush that left 4 other personnel wounded within the Borno/Yobe border towns of Buratai, and Buni Gari last Friday.

It, however, noted that fighting forces killed no fewer than 6 of the enemies of the state in an encounter that also witnessed the recovery of several arms and ammunition.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in a terse statement, said efforts were ongoing by troops to apprehend fleeing suspects.

His words: “On 5 Apr 24 at about 0935hrs, Troops of Operation HADIN KAI encountered terrorists’ ambush along Road Buratai – Buni Gari.

“Sadly, during the encounter, troops lost a Lieutenant who was killed in action, while 4 personnel were wounded in action and receiving treatment.

“Troops reinforcement pursued the terrorist to their hideout within the Timbuktu Triangle and made contact. Troops neutralised 6 of the terrorists recovering 5 AK 47 rifles and 103 rounds of the 7. 62mm special ammunition.

“The remaining terrorists ran in disarray. However, troops are in hunt of the remnant terrorist that fled the firefight.”

Read Previous

WHO Lauds Improved Health Outcomes, Tasks African Leaders On Sustaining Efforts
Read Next

Verydarkman Blasts Daddy Freeze For Backbiting