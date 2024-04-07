DHQ: Lieutenant Killed, 4 Personnel Wounded In Terrorist’ Ambush

…as troops neutralise 6 insurgents

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Sunday, regretted the killing of a Lieutenant in a terrorist ambush that left 4 other personnel wounded within the Borno/Yobe border towns of Buratai, and Buni Gari last Friday.

It, however, noted that fighting forces killed no fewer than 6 of the enemies of the state in an encounter that also witnessed the recovery of several arms and ammunition.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in a terse statement, said efforts were ongoing by troops to apprehend fleeing suspects.

His words: “On 5 Apr 24 at about 0935hrs, Troops of Operation HADIN KAI encountered terrorists’ ambush along Road Buratai – Buni Gari.

“Sadly, during the encounter, troops lost a Lieutenant who was killed in action, while 4 personnel were wounded in action and receiving treatment.

“Troops reinforcement pursued the terrorist to their hideout within the Timbuktu Triangle and made contact. Troops neutralised 6 of the terrorists recovering 5 AK 47 rifles and 103 rounds of the 7. 62mm special ammunition.

“The remaining terrorists ran in disarray. However, troops are in hunt of the remnant terrorist that fled the firefight.”