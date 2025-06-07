DHQ: How Troops Foiled Attacks On Ex-COAS’ Borno Town, Another

Share

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in Borno State thwarted attempts by terrorists to attack own locations in Buratai, and Mallam Fatori towns in Biu and Abadam Local Government Areas respectively.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Buratai is the community of former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Markus Kangye, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the successful outing was a product of “coordinated efforts” between surface troops and Air Component of OPHK

“In a significant military operation, troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have successfully foiled terrorist attacks on Buratai, Biu Local Government Area, and Mallam Fatori Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The coordinated efforts by the ground forces and Air Component of OPHK resulted in the elimination of many insurgents and the recovery of assorted arms and ammunition”, the operations’ spokesperson said.

“Several lifeless bodies of terrorists were discovered, and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. Troops are currently exploiting the general area.

“In a related development at Mallam Fatori, troops foiled another attack by terrorists, who attempted to attack troops’ locations from different fronts.

“The troops engaged the insurgents with superior firepower, causing them to flee in disarray. “The tropos pursued retreating terrorists, killing scores of them.

Preliminary discoveries revealed several terrorists killed, with many AK-47 rifles, General Purpose Machine Guns, Rocket Propelled Guns, and other terrorist equipment recovered.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces remain committed to denying terrorists freedom of action in the northeast.

The success of Operation HADIN KAI is a testament to the renewed resolve, determination, and resilience of our troops, who continue to work tirelessly to secure our nation.

