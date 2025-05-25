DHQ: How Troops Denied Oil Thieves Over N500M Crime Proceeds in One Week

Share

Troops prosecuting the ongoing anti-economic sabotage operation in the South South general area seized stolen crude and other illegally-refined products worth N533,509,520.00, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) revealed yesterday.

The recovery, which occurred between May 15 and 22, followed troops’ sustained dominance over perpetrators of oil theft and other criminal elements operating within the nation’s maritime domain.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Markus Kangye, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, vowed the readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to not only ensure total victory against enemies of the State, but also reassert the full authority across the country.

He said: “In continuation of the ongoing fight against terrorism, banditry and other criminalities in the country, troops of AFN, hybrid forces and other security agencies have sustained their joint offensive operations within all theatres across the country.

“Troops of AFN under the leadership of Gen CG Musa OFR are determined, poised, and not resting on their oars as the AFN is not negotiating its resolve to restore peace to the troubled region while taking care of troops’ welfare, most importantly.

“As part of our constitutional mandate, we have launched several key operations aimed at combating insurgency, terrorism, and other forms of criminal activities that threaten our communities.

“These operations are strategically designed and executed to ensure the safety of our people and the restoration of peace in affected regions.”

Providing an update on the ongoing operations across the country, Kangye stated thus: “Within the period under review, troops of AFN successfully destroyed several terrorists’ camps as well as rescued kidnapped victims and rehabilitation civilians affected by the conflict.

“Our dedicated troops have demonstrated remarkable courage and professionalism in the face of adversity.

“We once again appreciate your efforts, as you continue to keep Nigerians and the global community informed of our operational successes through your various media outlets.

Share