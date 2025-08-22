DHQ: How Troops Denied Oil Thieves N25M Crime Proceeds In One Week

Troops of Joint Task Force (South South) Operation Delta Safe recovered stolen crude and other illegally-refined products estimated at N25,045,400.00 in the last one week, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) revealed on Friday.

The breakdown showed that 25,820 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered, while 2 crude oil cooking ovens, 4 dugout pits, 3 boats, 7 storage tanks and 8 illegal refining sites were recovered and destroyed by fighting forces.

A statement signed by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Markus Kangye said troops across other theatres have maintained aggressive postures that have continued to deny enemies of the State freedom of action.

He said: “Our gallant troops, in collaboration with other security agencies and Hybrid Forces, have made significant gains in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other criminal activities.

“Through coordinated air and ground operations, this has successfully led to the neutralisation of key threats, rescue of kidnapped victims, recovery of arms and ammunition, and destruction of criminal hideouts, among others, during the week in focus.

“These achievements reflect the unwavering resolve of the Nigerian Armed Forces to defend the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity of our nation against all threats.

“These operations are yielding tangible results, restoring peace and security to affected communities, and reaffirming our commitment to securing every inch of Nigerian territory.

“The successes we are sharing today are not only a testament to the professionalism and bravery of our personnel, but also to the growing cooperation of local communities and the Nigerian people.

“The intensity of our operations has also enabled our farmers to carry out farming activities unhindered. This effort will be sustained throughout the farming season and beyond.”

He added that, across other theatres, scores of terrorists were killed, arms and ammunition recovered, even as kidnap victims were rescued.

General Kangye concluded with the assurance: “Our gallant troops in conjunction with other security agencies as well as Hybrid Forces will continue to work together in line with global best practices in ensuring that peace and security are returned to all troubled parts of the country”.