DHQ: Good Governance Panacea For Insecurity

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ, yesterday, urged relevant authorities to provide good governance, saying military action was not enough to end the security challenges besetting the nation.

It assured that efforts were being intensified by troops conducting counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across the six geo-political zones of the country, to bring the enemies of state to their knees.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the assertion at a briefing on troops’ exploits in Abuja, revealed that 587 assorted weapons, as well as 7,943 ammunitions were recovered in the last one week.

He added that 286 terrorists were neutralised, while 244 others were nabbed in the course of the ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations. According to the military spokesperson, no effort was being spared to ensure security and safety of citizens across the country.

He said: “Following the chorus of voices saturating the air waves in the country, there is no gain saying that there are salient challenges affecting our country that require practical ideas and solutions.”