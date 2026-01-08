The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday clarified that January 15 of every year is officially observed as Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

According to the DHQ, the designation, formerly known as Armed Forces Remembrance Day, was renamed to Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day to more accurately capture the dual purpose of the event.

New Telegraph reports that the event is designed to celebrate serving and retired personnel while also honouring fallen heroes.

The Defence Headquarters made this clarification in a statement issued by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba.

READ ALSO:

The statement read: “January 15 is set aside annually by the Federal Government of Nigeria to honour the living personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) while also acknowledging the sacrifices of those who have paid the supreme price in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity, as well as the lives and property of its citizens.”

“Previously known as ‘Armed Forces Remembrance Day’, the name was officially changed to ‘Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day’ to better reflect the dual essence of the occasion in honouring the living while also acknowledging the fallen heroes.

“The day is preceded by a week of various activities, culminating in a grand parade and wreath-laying ceremony on 15 January.

General Uba urged the media to adopt “Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day” in all future coverage.

He appreciated the media’s unwavering support in the fight against insecurity, and “looks forward to even stronger collaboration ahead.”