DHQ: Dreaded Terror Kingpin Dies From Gunshot Wounds

A notorious terrorist kingpin, Yellow Danbokkolo, who was suspected to have masterminded the brutal killing of 23 travellers in Zamfara State in December 2021, has died from gunshot wounds sustained during a fierce encounter with troops of Operation Fasan Yama in the North West theatre of operations.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, made the disclosure in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja. He said Yellow was considered even more dangerous than the infamous bandit leader, Bello Turji.

According to Kangye, the terrorist had for years terrorised residents of Eastern Sokoto before he succumbed to fatal injuries inflicted during a recent military offensive. He added that Yellow was dependent on pentazocine, a powerful painkiller used to manage moderate to severe pain, to sustain himself amid his criminal activities.

“Troops of Operation Fasan Yama, in conjunction with Hybrid Forces, supported by Air Components and other security agencies, conducted an intelligence-led operation last week during which they engaged bandits and fleeing terrorists,” Kangye stated.

“During the encounter, a notorious terrorist kingpin known as Yellow Danbokkolo, who had devastated residents of Eastern Sokoto for years, suffered serious gunshot wounds. He subsequently died from the injuries sustained during the fierce battle with our troops.”

He noted that Yellow was believed to have orchestrated the December 2021 attack in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, where travellers were burnt alive in one of the most heinous acts of banditry in the region.

“In order to sustain his cruelty and heinous activities, Danbokkolo lived on endless bouts of pentazocine,” Kangye added.

The Defence spokesperson said Yellow’s death has emboldened the troops, who are now intensifying their hunt for other high-profile terrorists, including Bello Turji, who is reportedly in hiding.

“Our exultant troops of Operation Fasan Yama, with this renewed resolve, are on the hunt for Bello Turji. The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains committed to restoring normalcy in all parts of the country and, therefore, calls for the cooperation of all Nigerians in this drive,” Kangye said.