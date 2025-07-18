DHQ Dismisses Turkey’s Claim Of New Terror Group In Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday dismissed claims by the Turkish Ambassador-designate to Nigeria Mehmet Poroy of an existing ‘PETO Terrorist Group’ in the country.

Poroy during Turkey’s Democracy and National Unity Day on Wednesday alleged that members of the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation are operating in Nigeria under the guise of educational and healthcare institutions.

The ceremony is held annually to mark the July 15, 2016 failed coup in Turkey, which was allegedly orchestrated by FETO terrorists.

He said: “The FETO terrorist organisation still maintains its activities in Nigeria, particularly in the fields of education and healthcare.

“We consistently inform our Nigerian friends about the nature and dangers of this organisation, and urge them to remain vigilant and cautious.”

However, the Director of Defence Media Operations Major Gen. Markus Kangye said the military does not recognise the claims as official or verified.

Kangye maintained that Nigeria remains an independent nation capable of making its own decisions, particularly on security and counterterrorism matters.

He said: “Information from the person you are talking about, as far as Defence Headquarters is concerned, is an unofficial announcement. Everybody is free to say whatever they want.”