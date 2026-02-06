DHQ Denies Deployment Of US Troops In Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied reports suggesting the presence and deployment of United States troops in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 5, 2026 by Major General Samaila Uba, Director of Defence Information, the Armed Forces of Nigeria clarified that Nigeria maintains a long-standing and structured security partnership with the United States, but emphasized that no foreign troops have been deployed in the country.

“As part of this ongoing partnership, a recent two-day high-level Working Group engagement brought together senior U.S. government officials and the Nigerian counterparts at the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“This meeting followed earlier engagements in the United States reflecting a mature, trust-based relationship focused on practical outcomes.”

The military stressed that all engagements with the United States are conducted in full respect of Nigeria’s sovereignty and within existing bilateral frameworks, particularly in efforts to counter terrorism and transnational threats.

“Engagements with international partners are guided strictly by national interest, measurable outcomes and the protection of Nigeria’s sovereignty,” the statement noted.

Discussions during the engagement included proposals aimed at strengthening cooperation mechanisms, improving coordination, and enhancing accountability in joint efforts to counter violent threats, while prioritizing civilian protection and community safety.

However, the Defence Headquarters clarified that the proposals remain under review by appropriate Nigerian authorities.

Reassuring Nigerians, the military emphasized that all international defence partnerships are guided strictly by national interest and measurable outcomes.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity while working with credible partners in ways that strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture without compromising national independence.”