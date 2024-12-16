DHQ Debunks Claim Of French Military Base In Nigeria

Share

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Monday, debunked claims suggesting that the French military was planning to establish a base in Nigeria.

The development is coming amid claims made by the human rights activist, Mahdi Shehu, who criticized the government in a post that some French military officers had arrived in Borno State as part of the process to set up the base is false.

Dismissing the claims in a statement issued by the Defence Head Quarters, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba said the report is fake and mischievous.

He, however urge the general public to disregard these claims and speculations that are still circulating in some quarters, which he stated that the reports are the antics of mischief makers

He stated, “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to online reports alleging the arrival of the first contingent of French soldiers in Maiduguri towards establishing a French military base in North-East Nigeria.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby state unequivocally that this information is fake, totally false, and mischievous.

“It would be recalled that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, recently addressed this matter in various media forums, where he debunked such news and speculations.

“Nevertheless, the military will continue to carry out its constitutional responsibilities most professionally and ensure the territorial integrity of our nation. Kindly disseminate, please.”

