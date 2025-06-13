DHQ Commits To Transparency, Communication In Ongoing Operations

Share

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has identified “transparency and communication” as fundamental elements driving ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations across the country.

Consequently, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has committed to operational excellence, while upholding the highest standards of service and professionalism.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Markus Kangye, who made the pledge in a statement on Friday, appreciated citizens’ confidence and trust in the Military, vowing not to let them down.

The military operations’ spokesperson announced that steady gains were being recorded across theatres owing to troops’ sustained aggressive posture aimed at denying enemies of the State freedom of action.

His words: “As we move forward, we are committed to keeping the nation informed of our progress and future endeavors.

“Transparency and communication are key pillars of our operations, and we strive to maintain open channels of dialogue with the public.

“Your trust and confidence in our Armed Forces are deeply valued, and we assure you that we will continue to uphold the highest standards of service and professionalism in all that we do.”

He further assured of the AFN’s fidelity to the mandate of territorial integrity Defence, protection of lives, property and public safety.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria are unwavering in their commitment to the ongoing mission of safeguarding the sovereignty of our nation and ensuring peace and stability across all regions.

“This dedication is exemplified by the tireless efforts of our personnel who work tirelessly day and night to protect our borders and maintain security. Their resilience in the face of challenges is truly commendable and serves as a testament to their unwavering loyalty to the nation.

“It is crucial to acknowledge the vital role that the public plays in supporting our Armed Forces. The cooperation and support of citizens are essential in our collective efforts to overcome any obstacles that may arise.

“By standing united and working together, we can effectively address any threats to our national security and build a safer, more prosperous Nigeria for generations to come.

“As we move forward, we are committed to keeping the nation informed of our progress and future endeavors”, the senior officer added.

Meanwhile, a report on troops’ exploits in the past week showed that “troops of Operation Delta Safe foiled oil theft worth over N146 Million.

The breakdown indicates thus: 142,960 litres of stolen crude oil, 39,175 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 29,500litres of DPK. Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 73 crude oil cooking ovens, 32 dugout pits, 19 boats, 51 storage tanks, 28 drums, and 21 illegal refining sites.

Also, scores of terrorists comprising adult males and females as well as children surrendered to troops as operational tempo heightens up during the week (6 – 11 June).

