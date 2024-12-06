DHQ: AI’s report of 10, 000 deaths in detention mischievous

Share

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has described as shocking, lacking in merit, and mischievous allegations by Amnesty International (AI) that at least 10, 000 civilians had died in military detention facilities since Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) began their bloodletting campaign in the North East.

While challenging the rights’ group to substantiate its weight claims, the military assured of its avowed commitment to professionalism, as well as rules of engagement in armed conflicts.

A statement signed yesterday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, read: “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to some spurious allegations made by Amnesty International during a press conference held on 5 Dec 24.

“It was alleged that since the onset of Boko Haram insurgency in the North East of Nigeria (NE), over ten thousand civilians died in Nigerian military detention facilities among other spurious allegations.

“The armed forces views the pronouncements by Amnesty International as shocking, lacking in merit as well as mischievous, particularly as it is coming at this ending cycle stage of the counter terrorism war in the NE

