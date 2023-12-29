DHQ: 8254 Criminal Elements Killed In 12 Months

…11, 015 terrorists surrendered?

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has provided an overview of ongoing operations across the six geo-political zones of the country, from January to December, insisting that non-state actors were denied freedom of action, largely.

To underscore its position, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) said no fewer than 8, 254 terrorists, and other criminal elements were killed in the last twelve months.

The director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who made the disclosure on Friday in Abuja, added that 11, 015 terrorists and family members surrendered during the period under review.

While urging the citizens to give the military the benefit of the doubt, the military enjoined well-meaning people to continue to provide useful information that would lead to the containment of the excesses of the enemies of the state, amid the restoration of the glory of the State.

Buba said: “The major security threats within the year 2023 were terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, oil theft, secessionist agitations and farmers-herders clashes.

“The threat dynamics were however defined along geo-political zones with some permeating across the regional lines.

“The predominant threat in the North Central (NC) and North West (NW) regions is armed banditry/terrorism while the Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West African Province lingering insurgency remained the main threat in the North East (NE) region.

“The major threat in the South-East (SE) and South-West (SW) was the secessionist agitations of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Yoruba Nation respectively.

“The South-South (SS) region continued to experience oil theft, cultism, and youth restiveness. However, acts of criminalities such as kidnapping, armed robbery, communal clashes and cattle rustling were common across the 6 geopolitical zones.

“It is pertinent to point out that most security threats in the country were fueled by the proliferation of small arms exacerbated by the influx of illegal arms and ammunition through our porous borders and the preponderance of local arms fabrication factories in the country.

“Thus, the armed forces kinetic and non-kinetic efforts were geared towards tackling these threats in all the geo-political zones’.

He added thus: “During the period troops neutralized 6,886 terrorists and other criminal elements. Troops arrested 6,970 suspects, rescued 4,488 kidnapped hostages as well as recovered 3,320 assorted weapons and 39,075 assorted ammunition.

“Additionally, troops recovered 100,316,600 liters of crude oil, 60,339,426 liters of AGO, 3,465,450 liters of DPK, and 3,544,990 litres of PMS. 5. The security situation in the Year 2023 has remained fluid, complex and dynamic with the threat morphing in form and scale.

“This unpredictable nature of the threat and the attendant demands for stability have continued to pose significant challenges for security forces. Consequently, various forces have continued to evolve Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTP) to professionally respond to these threats.

“The armed forces have been developing the desired enablers to overcome the country’s numerous threats. Notably, the application of kinetic and non-kinetic efforts in collaboration with other Services and security agencies has continued to shape the operating environment, in which we are in a dominant position.

“Additionally, attention was given to providing relevant resources to enhance troops’ capacity to defeat the threats. The cumulative outcome of these efforts is reflected in increased stability achieved across the various theatres of operations”