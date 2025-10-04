DHQ: 450 Terrorists Arrested, 180 Kidnapped Victims Freed In September

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Saturday announced that troops arrested at least 450 terrorists and freed 180 kidnapped victims, which falls within the internal security operations in September.

Speaking in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the Military High Command stated that the terrorists surrendered and various caches of arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists last month.

Maj. Gen Markus Kangye, the Director of Defence Media Operations, who made this disclosure, noted that the operations were carried out under different joint task forces, which comprise Operation Hadin Kai, Operation Fansan Yamma, Operation Enduring Peace, Operation Whirl Stroke, Operation Delta Safe, and Operation Udo Ka.

The Defence spokesman said that the troops recovered 4,475 rounds of ammunition, 63 assorted arms and 294 items, which include improvised explosive device materials, grenades, vehicles, motorcycles and handheld radios.

He added that troops under the Operate Delta Safe Operations intercepted oil thieves and recovered N112,175,220 and destroyed 41 illegal refineries.

He said, “The Armed Forces remain committed to transparency, accountability, and the lawful execution of all missions in accordance with international and domestic rules of engagement.”

The Defence spokesman reemphasised the commitment of the military to protect civilians while ensuring the welfare and safety of personnel.