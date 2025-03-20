DHQ: 446,003 Litres Of Stolen Crude, AGO Recovered In Ten Days

Share

…as troops destroy 225 storage tanks, boats, others

The kinetic operations conducted by troops of Operation Delta Safe in the South-South general area between March 20 and 20, resulted in the seizure of 446,003 litres of stolen crude, and illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (diesel), the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) revealed on Thursday.

The products were valued at N461,783,868.00, as at the time of denying suspected economic saboteurs the proceeds of crime

Troops also destroyed a total of 225 dugout pits, boats, storage tanks, drums as well as illegal refining sites during the period under review.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Markus Kangye, made the disclosure at the bi-weekly briefings on ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) across the country.

While maintaining that the fighting and confidence-building patrols, raids, ambushes, clearance, as well as search-and-rescue operations have continued to record appreciable success, the operations’ spokesperson assured that “the gallant men and women of the AFN will continue to carry out their constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and properties of all Nigerians in line with our constitutional roles, Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for Internal Security Operations”.

His words: “The Nigerian military in conjunction with hybrid forces, ONSA team and security agencies continued their offensive against terrorists and other criminal elements in joint operations during the week under review.

“They conducted fighting and confidence-building patrols, raids, ambushes and clearance as well as search and rescue operations with resounding successes.

“During operations across various theatres, several terrorists were neutralized. Their collaborators were also apprehended, while some kidnapped victims were rescued.

“The week also witnessed the handover of rehabilitated terrorists to the Borno State Government. Gunrunners, oil theft collaborators and other violent extremists were also apprehended.

“Several close air support, armed reconnaissance patrols as well as air interdiction missions were conducted by the Air Component during the week.3.

“Between 10 – 20 March 2025, scores of terrorists were neutralized while suspected others were arrested. Troops also apprehended 23 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued some kidnapped hostage.”

He continued: “In the South-South, troops foiled oil theft estimated to the tune of about Four Hundred and Sixty One Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty-Three Thousand, Eight Hundred and Sixty Eight Naira (N461,783,868.00) only.

“The breakdown includes: 247,629 litres of stolen crude oil and 198,374 litres of illegally refined AGO. Additionally, troops discovered and destroyed 36 crude oil cooking ovens, 42 dugout pits, 28 boats, 33 storage tanks, 65 drums and 21 illegal refining sites.

“Other items recovered include pumping machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones and some vehicles amongst others.

“In a related development, troops recovered a huge cache of assorted arms and ammunition during the week. The weapons recovered include; AK47 rifles, locally fabricated guns, Dane guns, pump action, locally fabricated pistols and RPG tubes amongst others.

“The ammunition recovered includes; various kinds of 7,62mm ammo as well as RPG bombs.

