DHL Suspends High Value Us Deliveries Over Tariffs

DHL Express is suspending deliveries to the US worth more than $800 (£603) because of a “significant increase” in red tape at customs following the introduction of Donald Trump’s new tariff regime.

The delivery giant said it will temporarily stop shipments from companies in all countries to American consumers from today “until further notice”.

It added that business-to-business shipments will still go ahead, “though they may also face delays”.

Previously, packages worth up to $2,500 could enter the US with minimal paperwork but due to tighter customs checks that came into force alongside Trump’s tariffs earlier this month, the threshold has been lowered.

