DGN Academy, Studios/Tv Launched To Redefine Future Of Nigerian Filmmaking

The Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN) has officially unveiled some groundbreaking initiatives including DGN Academy, DGN Studios as well as DGN TV in a bold move to consolidate the guild’s vision of building a more structured, inclusive, and globally competitive film industry

The media launch, held at DGN National office in Surulere, Lagos, marked a major milestone in the guild’s ongoing efforts to reposition Nigerian directors at the heart of Africa’s creative economy.

The event brought together filmmakers, govern- ment representatives, international partners, and industry stakeholders to witness the dawn of a new chapter for Nollywood’s professional development and content ecosystem.

Speaking at the launch, DGN President, Uche Agbo, emphasised that the establishment of DGN Academy and DGN Studios/TV represents more than just infrastructural growth, saying that it is the manifestation of a new creative philosophy. “This is about structure, sustainability, and legacy.

With DGN Academy, we are institutionalising knowledge transfer and preparing a new generation of filmmakers who understand both art and governance of the craft. “Also, with DGN Studios/TV, we are creating a digital window through which the world can experience our stories, our directors, and our evolving creative identity,” Agbo stated.

Commenting on the activities of the guild, Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Shaibu Husseini, praised the guild for the various capacity building embarked upon for not just the members, but for the guild as a whole, stating that the necessary support needed at the federal level will be looked into.

He said; “DGN has distinguished itself among others with various lines of programmes that they have put in place in just less than five months since the new president took over. We are behind you and we will always look out for the guild.”

It is however, pertinent to state that the DGN Academy is the guild’s official training and mentorship arm designed to bridge the gap between passion and professionalism in Nigerian filmmaking. It offers specialised courses in directing, storytelling, film business, and emerging technologies such as AI and digital cinematography.

The Academy will also champion gender inclusion through its “25 Women in Directing” initiative, training and mentoring women filmmakers from all six geopolitical zones while the DGN Studios/TV is a new creative content hub and digital channel that will showcase original productions, documentaries, masterclasses, and exclusive interviews with leading directors across Africa.

It also serves as the media engine of the guild, projecting DGN’s activities, advocacy programmes, and the broader Nollywood story to a global audience through DGN TV digital streaming.