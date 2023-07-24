DG To Corps Members: Leave Positive Impact In Your Host Communities

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, has urged Corps Members to ensure that they leave good footprints in their host communities before they end their service year.

Ahmed advised them to initiate and execute good projects that will improve the well-being of their hosts.

Ahmed stated this while addressing Corps Members during his visit to NYSC Bayelsa State Permanent Orientation Camp in Boro, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the State, likewise their counterpart in Delta State Orientation Camp in Isele-Uku.

He said that one of the four cardinal programs of the Scheme, Community Development Service (CDS), was designed to improve the standard of living of the people. He warned the Corps Members to be security conscious at all times and enjoined them not to indulge in anything that can expose them to danger.

‘You must be security conscious at all times. Avoid late-night movements and don’t travel at night. Avoid lone movements and don’t board vehicles by the roadside. If you are traveling, go to designated motor parks.

“When traveling, once it is six in the evening, break your journey and pass the night in any military or police barrack, Corps Lodge, NYSC formations, and other safe places,” he said.

The Coordinator, NYSC, Bayelsa State, Mrs Obiageli Okpalifo informed the Director General that the general conduct of the Corps Members has been impressive. She disclosed that all the 1,159 Corps Members, made up of 576 males and 583 females, in conjunction with the diligent camp officials have made all activities very seamless.

NYSC Delta State Coordinator, Mr Olusegun Alao informed the DG that the synergy between the camp officials and the 1,905 Corps Members consisting of 891 males and 1,014 females has been tremendously impressive.