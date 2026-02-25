DG Tasks Students As Rotary Club Of Akowonjo Renovates Lab

The District Governor, Rotary International District 9111, Prince Henry Akinyele, has charged students of Millennium Senior Secondary School, Egbeda, to take full advantage of their newly renovated Physics Laboratory and use it as a platform to build future careers in science and technology.

Akinyele gave the charge on February 20, at the official commissioning of the laboratory renovated by the Rotary Club of Akowonjo.

Congratulating the school and members of the club, the District Governor said the project was more than a facelift of a facility, describing it as an investment in the future.

He said: “This project goes beyond painting walls and fixing equipment. “It is about the long-term impact. This place will produce future engineers, scientists, doctors and innovators. That is the real outcome of what we are celebrating today.”