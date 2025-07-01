DG South Sudan CAA, Eliana, Meets NCAT Rector, Inks MoU For Aviation Development

The Director-General of South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority, John Eliana, has led a delegation of South Sudanese to the Rector, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Dr. Danjuma Ismaila.

The visit, which is at the instance of the President of Sudan, Salva Kiir, seeks to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with NCAT to help build more human capacities for the South Sudanese aviation industry.

The delegation undertook a facility tour of the college and was greatly impressed with the cutting edge facilities on ground, the comprehensive training programs and the vastly knowledgeable instructional staff.

Ismaila appreciated the interest shown in the college’s programs, which are certified and classified as Regional training Center of Excellence with Platinum Status by ICAO.

He assured the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority of the College readiness to provide the South Sudanese with NCAT’s technical and managerial trainings to meet their aviation industry needs.

The Rector assured that “Our training will offer them the competency required to launch their civil aviation sector for connectivity and expertise that support the country’s potential in tourism development”.

The visitors were further availed with NCAT’s detailed training programs, courses and facilities, especially in areas that best abridge their human capacity gaps.

The South Sudan CAA expressed their satisfaction with the college’s programs and facilities. They also expressed readiness to commence the training for both long term and short term in the Nigeria.

However, they requested for some specific training to be conducted in Juba the capital of South Sudan. Thereafter, the MoU was signed to ensure a smooth implementation of training agreement.