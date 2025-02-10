DG, PenCom, NAICOM Boss, Others For 9th BusinessToday Annual Conference

Share

The Director General, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Omolola Oloworaran, and the Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, as well as Chairman, Sanlam Insurance Life, Dr. Olufemi Oyetunji, are expected to grace the upcoming 9th BusinessToday Annual Conference.

The conference, billed to hold on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at the Ballroom of Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, will be chaired by a Chartered Insurer, Dr. Oyetunji, while Dr. Akeem Oyewale, Managing Director/CEO, Marble Capital Limited and 2nd Vice President Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, will be the Keynote Speaker.

To this end, PenCom and NAICOM have endorsed the conference as the two agencies will lead other professionals to the conference to discuss burning issues in the insurance and pension sectors.

A statement by the Convener, Mrs. Nkechi NaecheEsezobor, said experts drawn from insurance, pension, capital and IT sectors would be on hand to speak on the theme of the conference.

The chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Kunle Ahmed; President, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Mr. Christopher Bajowa; President of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria,( CIIN), Mrs Yetunde Ilori, among others have confirmed their presence at the event.

Also expected at the event are Managing Director/CEOs of insurance and Pension firms; Director General, Nigerian insurers Association (NIA); Mrs. Bola Odukale, representatives of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB); and CEO of PenOp, Mr. Oguche Agudah. Others are:

Students of insurance (Laspotech); Department of Actuarial Science & Insurance, University of Lagos; students of YabaTech; Colleges of Insurance; Junior and Senior Secondary Schools; Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria, Lagos Chapter;

Association of Registered Insurance Agents of Nigeria (ARIAN); members of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers; pension and Insurance marketers and Tech officers. The conference is expected to hosts over 250 youths within Lagos.

