DG NYSC Urges Corps Members In Rivers To Make Positive Impact

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Olakunle Nafiu, has urged corps members serving in Rivers State to embrace the ideals of the NYSC and make meaningful contributions that would bring honour to the scheme.

Addressing the 2025 Batch C Corps Members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area, Nafiu called on participants to be worthy ambassadors of the scheme.

He encouraged them to reflect on the wording and spirit of the NYSC anthem and use their service year to make positive impacts on the nation.

The DG also highlighted the importance of the regimented camp lifestyle as a transition from student life to work-ethic mentality, noting that camp activities are designed to equip corps members physically, mentally, and emotionally for real-life challenges.

Nafiu was accompanied by Mrs. Caroline Embu, Director of Information and Public Relations, Alhaji Suleman Abdul, Acting Director of Special Duties, and Mr. Philip Enaberue, Acting Director of the South South Area Office II, Port Harcourt.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC Rivers State, Mr. Moses Oleghe, lauded the DG and his team for selecting Rivers as the first camp to visit for the 2025 Batch C orientation course.

He described the corps members as “exceptional, disciplined, and well-behaved” and commended both them and camp officials for demonstrating a high sense of responsibility in carrying out their duties.