DG Nigeria-China strategic partnership restates Nigeria’s commitment to One-China principle

Director General of Nigeria China Strategic Partnership, Joseph Tegbe, has reiterated Nigeria’s belief in the ‘One-China principle’ as affirmed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the FOCAC summit held in September 2024, acknowledging that there is but one China, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, noting that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

He stated this in an address delivered during the pre-summit unveiling event for the Nigeria-China Sustainable Bilateral Business, Trade, and Investment Summits, organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Nigeria-China Relations.

In his address, Tegbe noted that the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership is targeting rebalancing of trade between Nigeria and China, while boosting foreign direct investments from China.

He recalled that in times past, regulatory bottlenecks, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and trade barriers impeded the seamless flow of business, trade, and investment between countries. He however acknowledged the roles of various government departments such as the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) in improving the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Tegbe explained that the summit is being planned to address some of the challenges hindering the promotion of trade and investments between both countries through a legislative agenda for 2025 with the ultimate goal of enacting policies and laws that will enhance the Nigeria-China developmental relationship in collaboration with the Executive.

“With a focus on key sectors such as agriculture, mining and solid minerals, power and renewable energy, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, ICT, and SMEs, this summit will shape the future of Nigeria-China business relations. These areas align with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and that of NCSP,” he said.

Tegbe further explained that China’s transformative journey offered invaluable lessons and opportunities for Nigeria to emulate and adapt to our unique context. According to him, in 2024, China invested a record $163.1 billion abroad, highlighting its commitment to international cooperation and growing global influence; and also highlighting why China is a key partner for Nigeria.

