DG, NCC, Others Inaugurated As Members, Technical Working Group For NIPPS Implementation

The Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr John Asein and representatives of key Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), have been inaugurated as members of the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee and the Inter-Agency Coordination Group (ICG) for the implementation of the National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS).

The inauguration, which was held at the Bank of Industry, Abuja, on Friday, January 16, marked the transition of the NIPPS from policy formulation to implementation following its launch in December 2025.

In her remarks, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, described the implementation of the NIPPS as a national economic reform priority, stressing the need for urgency and effective execution to deliver tangible benefits to Nigerian innovators, creators and businesses.

She explained that the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee will provide policy coordination, strategic direction and oversight for the implementation of the NIPPS, including alignment with national economic priorities and Nigeria’s international obligations under the AfCFTA Intellectual Property Protocol.

Also speaking, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, said the NIPPS provides a comprehensive framework for transforming creativity, innovation and indigenous knowledge into protected and commercially valuable assets capable of driving economic diversification and job creation.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba, the Attorney-General noted that the Technical Working Group (TWG) will serve as the operational backbone for implementation, translating policy priorities into actionable programmes, timelines and measurable outcomes.

Responding on behalf of the TWG, Dr John Asein assured the Committee’s commitment to diligently discharge its responsibilities in the national interest.

Also inaugurated as members of the TWG are Mr Collins Nweke, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, NCC, and Mrs Gladys Isaac-Ojo, Head of Legal Services, NCC.