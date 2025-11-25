DG, National Museums, Pledges Support For Repatriation Of Stolen Oyo Artefacts

The Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Mr. Olugbile Holloway, has pledged to work tirelessly toward the repatriation of Oyo artefacts looted by British colonial forces during the 1895 war in Oyo, similar to the ongoing restitution efforts for the Benin Kingdom.

According to a statement by Bode Durojaiye, Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, Holloway made the commitment during a courtesy visit on Monday to the Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, in Oyo Town.

He was accompanied by an Oyo patriot, Adetayo Adekunle, as well as the Curators of the Oyo and Ibadan Museums, among others.

During the visit, the Alaafin disclosed that about 16 gold-plated beaded crowns were stolen during the November 1895 “Pepe War” raid on the palace.

Providing a brief historical overview of the invasion led by Captain Robert Bower (popularly known as Ogun-Pepe), Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu said the stolen artefacts hold deep cultural, spiritual, and historical significance for the Yoruba people, serving as tangible connections to their powerful imperial past.

He emphasized that artefacts forcibly removed during colonial conflicts represent a historical injustice and a severance of identity for the originating communities.

“Artefacts are not just art objects; they are cultural symbols essential to the preservation of heritage and identity,” he said. “Like the Benin Bronzes, many African artefacts are ‘living cultural heritage’ with ritual and spiritual relevance. Their absence affects traditional ceremonies and festivals such as Sango and Oranmiyan and diminishes the spiritual well-being of the community.”

He added that the removal of these objects strips them of their historical context, reducing items of immense local importance to mere museum displays in foreign institutions.

Also speaking, Mr. Adekunle underscored the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades at the Oyo Palace Museum.

In his remarks, Oba Owoade described the Oyo Empire as a formidable political and military power known for its administrative strength and cultural influence. He said its artefacts, ranging from sculptures to royal regalia document the political transitions, customs, and daily life of one of West Africa’s most influential civilizations.

“The removal of these artefacts, often as plunder or war trophies during British punitive expeditions in the 19th century, was a direct act of colonial aggression,” the monarch said. “They remain physical reminders of how Britain established dominance and expanded its colonial reach.”

He added that the Alaafin, as the custodian of Oyo traditions, serves as a bridge between the past and future of the Yoruba people. Repatriating the looted artefacts, he said, would not only restore cultural dignity but also strengthen national pride and contribute to Nigeria’s development.

“Valuing our cultural assets is essential for promoting cultural tourism and empowering local communities,” he said.