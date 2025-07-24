DFI Firm Anchors Axian Telecom’s $600m Bond Powering Africa’s Digital Economy

The Emerging Africa & Asia Infrastructure Fund (EAAIF), a Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) company managed by Ninety One, has announced its anchor investment in Axian Telecom’s $600 million 5-year bond issuance.

EAAIF invested $40 million as part of a $160 million anchor investment alongside the International Finance Corporation (IFC), British International Investment (BII), DEG, and Proparco.

The transaction’s orderbook saw a final 2x oversubscription, attracting over USD $1.3 billion in demand, underscoring strong investor confidence in Axian Telecom’s growth trajectory and Africa’s vibrant digital sector.

EAAIF’s investment will support, among other key initiatives, Axian Telecom’s capital expenditure across its subsidiaries – driving economic growth and providing improved digital infrastructure to millions of people.

Operating across Madagascar, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Democratic Republic of the Congo , and Comoros, Axian serves over 40 million mobile customers with digital infrastructure, including mobile broadband networks, fibre optic cables, towers, subsea cables, and data centres.

Its impressive revenue growth – approximately 2.5-fold between 2020-2023 – ranks it among the Financial Times’ fastestgrowing companies in Africa, reinforcing EAAIF’s commitment to identify and back fast-growth, ambitious businesses that are vital to digital economies.

Recognising that connectivity is key to the future of work, EAAIF has long been a leading force in developing Africa’s digital infrastructure – from telecom towers to green data centers.

The transaction deepens EAAIF’s partnership with Axian Telecom, having previously acted as co-anchor for its maiden $420 million bond issuance, which supported the company’s expansion in frontier economies across the region, including Tanzania, Madagascar, and Togo.

EAAIF has consistently led the development of bond issuances to support cutting-edge infrastructure in Africa, anchoring key transactions for digital champions with strong regional footprints.

The Fund has also invested in pan-African data centre developers to help meet the continent’s surging demand for climate-aligned technology innovation.