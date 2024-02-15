Deyemi Welcomes Third Child With Wife, Dami

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has announced the arrival of his third child with his wife, Dami.

The Nollywood heartthrob took to his Instagram page, to share a lovely video which captured an emotional moment of a video call with his wife shortly after she gave birth.

Sharing the video, Deyemi captioned it by expressing his gratitude to his wife as he described her as the love of his life, adding that she’s the strongest woman alive for bringing their precious gifts into the world.

In the video, the actor conveyed his love and appreciation, his facial expressions beams with joy as he welcomed his newborn son.

He penned, “To the love of my life, the strongest woman alive, thank you so so much for birthing all our most precious gifts. I love you Damilover! Welcome son… you’re about to have the best life with the best dada! #AllsFairInLove,”

Many Nigerians including his fans, followers and colleagues has taken to their social media page to congratulate him on the birth of his new born baby.

Reaction trailing this post;

Kunle Remi said: “Congratulations brozay… God’s goodness encompasses you and yours.” AY Makun commented; “Congratulations fam. The good Lord did it,” Chidi Mokeme prayed; “Congratulations to you both on the addition of another bundle of joy. May your home be filled with unlimited laughter.” @Iamkinggrudy said; “congratulations gee” @toluijogun said; “awwwww congratulations to you both, and so grateful for this precious child.” Korede Bello wrote; “Congratulations” @iambisola commented; “Congratulations guys.” @msswanky said; “❤❤❤❤ Congratulations Deyemi Alhamdulilah for safe delivery” @officialpascalamanfo wrote; “Congrats bro!!! The God Is African Baby!!!❤️❤️❤️” @theresaedem penned; “Congratulations!! Blessings on yours” @kelechiudegbe stated: “Congratulations .. More blessings” Deyemi Okanlawon replied; “@kelechiudegbe Pls be specific… e don do, na only money blessings I want from now on! ”

