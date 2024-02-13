Nollywood actor and producer, Deyemi Okanlawon on Tuesday revealed that his new movie titled, “All’s fair in love” which premiered on Monday, February 11, 2024, amid Valentine’s celebration is a must-watch for every home.

Deyemi who spoke on TVC’s Your View’s Valentine Edition noted that there’s a lot to expect from his new movie, adding that he wanted a simple, exciting, and intriguing character that viewers can relate to.

He said, “For the first time, the world got to see what I’ve been working on for so many months, it’s been a labour of love and I’m happy that we are presenting to Nigerians a special Valentine’s gift.

“Nigerians have gone through a lot over the last year and a few days ago, so we need something that will take away the stress, something that will make life a little bit softer, and “All’s fair in love” is just a perfect Valentine’s gift movie.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, Deyemi was asked how he balanced his role as an actor while playing love movies and his marital life, being a father and a husband.

In response, the movie star stated that he takes whatever feelings he has for his wife and just projects it onto whoever he’s acting with because there are times we actors work with people we don’t even like, but we still have to make chemistry like a professional.

Watch the video below: