Deyemi Shares Last Chat With Late Actress, Adejumoke

Popular actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has taken to his social media page to advise people to call their loved ones often as he shares the last chat he had with the late actress, Adejumoke Aderounmu.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the late actress who is famous for playing “Esther” in the comedy series, Jenifa’s Diary, passed away at the age of 37.

Although many fans and celebrities as well as loved ones have all expressed their heartfelt sympathies for the loss.

Reacting to her demise, Deyemi shared a chat he had with the actress just last year when he texted to check up on her.

In the chat, he noted that she crossed his mind and he thought to check up on her.

READ ALSO:

The actor bemoaned the fleeting nature of life and how time sometimes passes by so quickly that one fails to notice.

He urged people to pick up the phone and call their loved ones.

Deyemi wrote; “Death brings everything into perspective often times helping us see how trivial some of the things we concern ourselves with are.

“Jumoke I am so so sorry, I thought we had all the time in the world and really should have just called. Goodbye my dear friend…. we will continue the conversations in a better place!

Pls pick up the phone and call someone you love today… ♥️”

See post below :