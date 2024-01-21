Deyemi Okanlawon Reveals He Never Wanted To Be Famous

Nollywood actor and producer, Deyemi Okanlawon has said he didn’t join the entertainment industry because of fame.

According to the thespian actor, he came into the industry to “do the work,” stressing that “fame was the collateral upside.”

Speaking in the latest episode of Celebrity Quickies, Deyemi said, “To be honest, I didn’t know this side of fame. I didn’t come into the industry to be famous.

“I came to do the work and the collateral upside of doing the work was fame. So, I quickly adapted with the understanding that it is just part of the job.

“In fact, I try to remove that from my head to help me stay grounded.”

Speaking further, he said his biggest regret is not starting his acting career earlier.

He said the Hollywood actresses he would like to go on dates with are Viola Davies and Meryl Streep.