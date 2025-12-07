Deyemi Okanlawon: I Trekked From Somolu To Surulere For 18 Months

Deyemi Okanlawon is one of Nigeria’s highly rated actors in the movie industry. At a men’s conference where he was one of the panelists, Okanlawon was introduced as a former Sales and Marketing guru, who transitioned into one of the finest actors across Africa. He is so bankable that he was rated as one of the highest paid Nollywood actors in 2020 and 2021. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Okanlawon shares life changing decisions that paved the way to his becoming a successful actor.

How important is events like Triple G Conference for men generally?

It’s really important. I didn’t know that men have developed enough platforms for them to express themselves. I have seen a few conferences for men but usually under church activities or the conference is for career men. They are commendable but they are not still enough.

There should be more conferences, where men who has gotten it right or who are yet to get it right need to come hear from other men on how they did things that worked. Conferences like this teach us all that we are not alone. All you may need is just to do things differently. We need to tell the next set of men that they can do it. Just help them get better to have a more enriching life.

Do you think it is time to start telling men, both older and younger generation not to be emotionally closed up? As a father to 3 boys, what do you tell your boys about emotions?

Men will do what is required for the time. Our fathers did what was required for the time. Our forefathers were farmers. If they wanted to be musicians and artists, they couldn’t because at that time, where they were and what they needed to do was to feed their families.

My father once told me that he always wanted to act but he couldn’t because his focus then was to get out of the situation he was in at the time and elevate his children. Now, I can do that. I can live that dream and my goal is to make sure that my children live more fulfilling life.

No man wants to be emotionless. What we understand is that there are times to show emotions and there are times to take the blow because life keeps punching.

Is there a manual women can use to make their men speak out, unbottle some emotions that are locked up for too long?

Our job is not to tell men not to show emotions. Our job is to have men who are disciplined enough to know when and what amount of emotions to show. We cannot tell men to become women. We can’t. I have heard this a lot, especially from women, that men should express themselves more.

No, that is how you women operate. Don’t tell us how to operate. We understand what we need to do and we are managing ourselves through the process. It is about regulating our emotions, which everybody should and choosing the amount of emotions we express per time.

If I am angry, I shouldn’t show you the full weight of my anger. I should be disciplined enough to rein in some anger and speak softly. That is discipline. So, we are saying , speak out but regulate.

In the panel session, we heard you say that acting is brain tasking and we have heard other actors say acting is spiritual. How true is that?

Yes, I believe acting is spiritual. Acting is like allowing different spirits, you are channeling, creating and breathing life into the characters you play. You allow them inhibit your body for a period of time. You have to make sure that you are exorcising them back to wherever they belong.

You have served your purpose- bye, bye. I had to play a role about a violent man. I created a violent man. It inhibited my body for a period of time but I had to let him go because it will not serve me in my real life. But if you don’t take that intentional step of letting go, it will remain with you.

It’s the same process of breaking old habits and learning new habits. You have to go through the process of breaking that character and letting it go. It helps when you have an anchor. I have set anchors around my life that help me remember who I am and that values that I have and I find myself going back to original myself.

The slang everywhere in Nigeria right now is ‘soft life’. When you hear those words, how does that resonate with you? What does those words mean to you?

Soft Life does not resonate with me at all. I don’t understand what that means when people use it in a contest. As a man, I don’t see any definition that is soft.

In your career journey, what are the things that you can access now, in terms of things that provide you comfort that were not there when you were starting out?

I have more zeros at the back of my account but my bills are commensurate to the amount I get from my work. It feels like I have grown. I know I have grown over the years in the career but every other thing has grown as well. The challenges have grown as well. I have older children now. The challenges of this time are for this time. Nothing has softened out. Rather, it all requires I get stronger.

There is this hustle till you drop culture in Nigeria that gets everyone. What are the things you have put in place, so that you don’t drown out in your job; so that you will be able to spend time with the children and family, make time for other things that you care about?

I take holidays now. Two years ago, I started making conscious efforts to go on vacation on my own. And if that is what you describe as soft life, then so be it. You have to be intentional about things you want to do. I sit back sometimes and look at all the people that need my attention my children, my wife, my parents, siblings and in-laws. Everyone wants you to remember their birthdays and I get it.

It’s just a matter of being intentional about what comes first. First things first! You must provide for your family before anyone else. So, I start there. At the end of the day, you have to give your best. Sometimes I take time out and disappear into the grind. Nobody will see me at the club or any gathering, just to unwind and reset.

How do you ensure you don’t get lost in hustle culture?

Life and building a career are in stages. In the beginning, you must hustle. That is when you will put in the work. You will drop a few times but you will get up and start again. That is just the beginning.

You cannot just start a business and say you want to be balling. It’s like comparing your year one to the next person’s year 15. Whether you are starting out or you are in the middle part of your career, you have to be very intentional. You have to be able to picture the end, or else, life in itself will drown you.

You have to decide for yourself the kind of life you want to live. So that making out time for work, time for yourself and family have to be clear from the beginning or else, life will distract you and consume you. You have to be able to see the end from the beginning.

I have seen in my mind’s picture, how I want to leave this world. I have seen in the life of a man I respect. His last days, he was surrounded by his family, both extended and close family. Even his children and grandchildren abroad were all present and I said to myself.

This is how I want to go. Now, if you do not work towards achieving that, you will not have it. You have to be intentional and have that end vision. You have to say NO to certain jobs to be able to spend time with your wife and children, when they need you the most.

I don’t want to die being moved from one hospital to the other. I want to die strong and how do I achieve that is by going to the gym, eating healthy. Those are the intentions I am talking about.

What was the growth stages in your career like from back then to now?

My mum used to own a company called ‘Bakers World’. It was a successful business. I grew up in that well-to-do middle class family, where everyone sees you that you guys have money. I identified that this is what my mother has built. My mum hired me when I finished school.

I studied Engineering and was selling Bread and cakes on campus. I was also in the drama department. Story of my life, for another day! My mum hired me when I finished from school. After two years, I decided to quit the family business and left home to start my life.

That was how my suffering started. I moved in with a friend photographer named Charles in Somolu. I had another friend in Surulere. For the first time, I realised I had nothing. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t transport myself. So, I will wake up in the morning and walk to Surulere from Somolu.

I did that every single day for 18 months. The only time I had then was at night and when I get back, I kept praying. That was the only way I could see. I was so depressed. I couldn’t see a future. I finished Engineering 3rd class. I couldn’t get a job. I had no hand skills.

I knew that I could talk. I have been selling Bread and cakes since I was a child. So, I started testing that part of me. I started reading about selling and marketing. I was self-taught. I eventually saw myself as the head of marketing for ProShare, head of Marketing for OLX.

I was growing in that career before God said to me, it is time again to leave. I left that 10 years of being in sales and Marketing and pivoted into being an actor. It was not easy making it as actor as well. I remember playing the ‘The Land is Green’ song by TY Bello on repeat to encourage myself back then. So, time for me back then was to encourage myself.

Time for me now is looking through my schedule and telling my team to stop. I need a break. I know that my family is the healing therapy I will need most of the time. So, I always make up time to spend with my family. I spend more time at home to heal.

The work we do as actors is very dangerous, if I must put it that way. I don’t think many of our colleagues in the industry realise that. The job is mentally distablising. And if you don’t have an anchor point, where you go to, to rest your mind, it will affect you in a bad way. So, I always make out time.

We are in a society where everyone want to be an entrepreneur because we believe it’s a way out of poverty. Because there are very few high paying jobs out there. How do you separate passion from a potential profitable venture?

I worked 9 to 5 jobs and I was earning pretty well but I incubated this acting career. I am intentional about saying that I incubated it. I loved acting. I discovered I was good at it. I put in more effort and got better at it. We said earlier that you cannot invest your way out of a poor income and it’s true.

To excel, you have to find something that you are exceptional at and we are all exceptional at something. I love acting in church drama. I think that is where I may retire. And then, one day, someone offered me money to act in another church drama and I felt like the person offered me money for breathing very well because acting is like breathing to me.

It’s easy and effortless. I saved half of my income for investments back when I started with ProShare. So, I know about investments very well. I pulled all my investments, took one year break and put in the whole year into acting and I saw the growth.

Now, I am in my 12th year in acting going to 13. You just have to know if it’s just a passion or a profitable venture if you are being paid for just doing what you love.

We have seen a lot of start-ups go down before they even started. When do you say, ‘now I can employ someone to help in the business?’

I think it’s when you know you can afford to pay the next person without feeling it in your pocket and in your soul. There was a time I was my own manager, PA and so on.

I managed myself for years before I grew to a point where I needed someone to stand in that gap. It’s just telling yourself the truth at every stage you find yourself.