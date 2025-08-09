Dexta Africa Sets New Benchmark For Real Estate Excellence In Nigeria

In a rapidly evolving real estate market, Dexta Africa Limited is making its mark as one of Nigeria’s most innovative and trustworthy property development firms.

With a growing presence in Lagos and other regions, the company is redefining how Nigerians experience property ownership—making it more accessible, secure, and rewarding for people across all income levels.

Founded with a mission to democratise real estate ownership, Dexta Africa has grown from a bold vision into a dependable industry player, driven by a committed team under the leadership of Managing Director Mr. Olamide Ojo.

“We believe real estate should not be reserved for the elite,” Mr. Ojo said. “Everyone deserves a place to call home—regardless of income level—and we’re here to make that dream come true.”

The company’s portfolio spans high-end developments like luxury apartments in Lekki and value-oriented estates such as Olumo County Estate in Kobape.

Known for careful location selection, thorough documentation, and infrastructure planning, Dexta Africa’s projects are designed to ensure livability, growth potential, and long-term value appreciation.

Olumo County Estate has become one of the company’s standout successes, achieving 60% sales within just two months of launch—an achievement attributed to Dexta Africa’s strong reputation, targeted marketing, and the quality of its offerings.

Beyond property development, the company is investing in people through its youth empowerment arm, Dexta Clan.

This initiative has trained, mentored, and equipped over 1,000 young Nigerians with the skills and opportunities to earn through property sales. The program is helping reduce youth unemployment while creating the next wave of real estate professionals.

With Nigeria embracing smart city concepts, Dexta Africa is integrating technology into its operations—offering virtual site tours, blockchain-based land verification, and other digital solutions aimed at making property investment more transparent and efficient.

By combining integrity, innovation, and social impact, Dexta Africa Limited is not just building houses—it is building a new future for Nigeria’s real estate sector.