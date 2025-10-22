Dexta Africa Begins First Batch Of Allocation To Olumo County Estate

Dexta Africa Ltd has commenced the first batch of allocations at its Olumo County Estate, giving subscribers the opportunity to take possession of their plots in a well-planned and accessible community.

Olumo County Estate, located at Egbeda, Kobape Road, Owode Local Government, Ogun State, is designed to blend convenience with tranquillity, offering a modern living environment for families, investors, and individuals seeking to build their dream homes.

During the allocation process, the company assured all beneficiaries of its continued support in managing their properties and ensuring that ownership remains secure in line with contractual agreements.

Dexta Africa Ltd also announced plans for future developments within Olumo County Estate, including additional residential clusters, recreational spaces, and community facilities aimed at enhancing the overall lifestyle of residents.

According to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Olamide Ojo, Olumo County Estate represents Dexta Africa’s commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality living spaces while creating long-term value for property owners.

“Olumo County Estate is more than just land; it is an opportunity for Nigerians to invest in a sustainable and comfortable living environment. We remain dedicated to supporting all allottees as they begin their journey as property owners,” the CEO stated.