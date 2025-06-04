Devt Reforms: Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Informal Land Mapping Project

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday inaugurated a new land mapping project aimed at identifying and putting informal lands across the state to better use.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr Sam Egube, spoke at the handing over of three operational vehicles to the Lagos State Informal Space Management Agency (LASISMA) yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LASISMA is the state government agency responsible for managing informal spaces and regulating informal businesses.

The governor said the initiative would help the government to map and define informal land. He added that the open spaces and setbacks not officially designated for any use could be put to more productive and aesthetic use.

The governor said: “The purpose of this unveiling is to let the public know we are beginning a new mapping project for informal spaces across Lagos.

“These are lands that were not considered part of formal development plan like incidental open spaces or road setbacks but they are still important. “We want to define what they can be used for and ensure that they are used properly.”

The governor said within the next six months, a pilot scheme would begin across the state.

According to him, the informal lands will be mapped, reviewed and their purpose determined by the state Ministry of Physical Planning.

He warned against using such spaces without permission, saying the project was also a call to stop unauthorised use of public spaces. He said: “You are not allowed to use these lands as you please.

“They must be formally designated for specific purposes. This will help us to organise the city better.”

The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Olumide Oluyinka, said that the project was part of efforts to improve the environment of Lagos and better manage the state’s limited land resources.

“Our land is our oil; so, we must make the best use of every space, even those not formally developed. “Informal lands may be temporary, but we must know who is using them and for what purpose, as well as ensure they contribute value to the city,” he added.

He said the state would still allow legitimate operations such as parks or transport hubs on informal lands but would regulate them properly and require payment for their use.

The commissioner explained that the goal was not to evict people but to ensure better organisation, increased safety and revenue generation for the state.

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, said that the project would end arbitrary use of land and bring order to how public spaces would be used.

“With this project, everyone will know what each space is meant for, so you won’t have someone trying to install a mast on a space meant to be a bus stop,” Babatunde said.

