Devt Project: Niger Dole Out N822m To 274 Wards

As part of efforts to ensure inclusive grassroots development and sustaining the Ward Development Project as a vehicle for delivering tangible development to communities across the state, the Niger State Government has earmarked the sum of N822,000,000 to 274 wards in the state.

Making this disclosure during a sensitization tour of key traditional institutions across the state, the State Ward Development Project Steering Committee, led by the Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Phallalu Bako Mohammed, reiterated Governor Umaru Bago’s commitment to reviving the Ward Development Project as a vehicle for delivering tangible development to communities across all 274 wards.

The committee paid courtesy visits to the Emirate Councils of Suleja, Lapai, and Agaie to engage with traditional leaders and local stakeholders on the objectives and implementation strategy of the Ward Development Project.

According to Bako, “each of the warde will receive a sum of N3,000,000 to implement locally driven projects identified by community leaders and residents.

