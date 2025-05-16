New Telegraph

May 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Devt Project: Niger…

Devt Project: Niger Dole Out N822m To 274 Wards

As part of efforts to ensure inclusive grassroots development and sustaining the Ward Development Project as a vehicle for delivering tangible development to communities across the state, the Niger State Government has earmarked the sum of N822,000,000 to 274 wards in the state.

Making this disclosure during a sensitization tour of key traditional institutions across the state, the State Ward Development Project Steering Committee, led by the Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Phallalu Bako Mohammed, reiterated Governor Umaru Bago’s commitment to reviving the Ward Development Project as a vehicle for delivering tangible development to communities across all 274 wards.

The committee paid courtesy visits to the Emirate Councils of Suleja, Lapai, and Agaie to engage with traditional leaders and local stakeholders on the objectives and implementation strategy of the Ward Development Project.

According to Bako, “each of the warde will receive a sum of N3,000,000 to implement locally driven projects identified by community leaders and residents.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Integrating 14m Unemployed Youths Into Agriculture, Can Earn Nigeria $50bn Annually–Expert
Read Next

Cyberbullying: IGP Rearraigns VDM Over Posts Targeting Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Samklef
Share
Copy Link
×