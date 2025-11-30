Dev’t Of Religious Institutions Is Everyone’s Responsibility – Olanipekun

Renowned legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, has called on philanthropists, community leaders, and stakeholders to support the development of religious institutions, noting that such contributions are essential for strengthening gospel outreach and promoting the well-being of society.

Olanipekun made the call while hosting the newly installed Bishop of the Diocese Ekiti South, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Francis Olanrewaju Bankole, and his wife, Prof. Mercy Bankole, at his Iyaniwura House residence in Ikere-Ekiti.

During the visit, the Senior Advocate presented the Bishop with a cheque covering 14 months’ salary upfront, a one-time financial support spanning November 2025 to December 2026.

He also offered an additional cheque to cover several months of salaries for ministers serving under the Bishop.

Bishop Bankole was recently installed as the pioneer Bishop of the newly created Ekiti South Diocese following its inauguration by the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba. The new diocese comprises Ikere, Uro, Ilawe, Igbara-Odo, Odo-Oja, and Ogotun archdeaconries.

Speaking during the visit, Olanipekun emphasized that the growth of religious institutions requires collective effort.

“This is not a one-man show,” he said. “It is the mercy of God and the commitment of the people. We must do everything possible to keep it going. One God, one Church, one Bible, one gospel — and we are pledging our full support.”

He described his gesture as a modest contribution to encourage the Bishop in his new assignment, assuring him of total support in building a vibrant and fortified diocese.

Responding, Bishop Bankole expressed deep appreciation for the gesture, describing Olanipekun as “a God-sent leader whose impact transcends Ikere-Ekiti and extends to national development.”

The Bishop noted that Ikere-Ekiti holds special significance in his ministerial journey, recalling that he was made a Deacon at St. Luke’s Church, Ikere-Ekiti on July 26, 1987, before being ordained a Priest at the Cathedral Church of Emmanuel, Ado-Ekiti, in 1988.

He reiterated his earlier call for Nigerian leaders to embrace accountability, transparency, and integrity to safeguard the nation’s commonwealth and ensure public trust.

The Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti and Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Samuel Adejimi Alagbado, commended Olanipekun’s consistent support for the church and pledged traditional institutions’ readiness to cooperate with the new Bishop.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of a parting gift by Chief Olanipekun to the outgoing Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ekiti, Rt. Rev. Dr. Andrew Olusola Ajayi, in recognition of his contributions to the church and humanity.