Dev’t Commission Reiterates Commitment To Women Empowerment

The Director-General of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development (MBNCWD), Asabe Bashir, has reassured of the Centre’s unwavering commitment to empowering women and promoting their active participation in governance and decision-making.

Bashir made this statement on Wednesday during a one-day awareness creation program on the existence of resource centres for women in governance and decision-making, held at the Women Development Centre in Maiduguri.

She emphasized that the program marks a significant step in the collective journey towards empowering Nigerian women to take their rightful place in leadership and decision-making structures.

She urged women to take advantage of the resource centres established in their various states, highlighting that these centres are not merely physical spaces but vibrant hubs of knowledge, support, and empowerment.

“They are a testament to our belief that information is power, and by providing women with the right tools and resources, we can unlock their leadership potential.

The resource centres are a testament to this commitment, and we believe they will play a pivotal role in transforming the political landscape of our nation,” Bashir said.

She further explained, “For those who may not know, the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development (MBNCWD) in Abuja is the only parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

“It was established in 1992 by an Act of Parliament as the apex institution in Nigeria primarily tasked with stimulating consciousness towards the advancement of Nigerian women through gender research, training, and documentation of women’s issues and concerns.”

Bashir reiterated that the MBNCWD has a long-standing commitment to promoting the advancement of women in all spheres of life.

“We recognize that for Nigeria to achieve its full potential, we must harness the skills, talents, and perspectives of all its citizens, and that includes the women of Nigeria.

“However, we also acknowledge that women often face unique challenges and barriers that hinder their effective participation in governance and decision-making,” she added.

She pointed out that these challenges range from limited access to information and resources to socio-cultural biases and systemic inequalities.

“It is to address these challenges and bridge the gap that the Resource Centres for Women in Governance and Decision-Making were established,” Bashir explained.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Borno State, Mohammed Hamza, described the program as a crucial gathering of caring mothers and women.

Hamza commended the State’s Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, for his visionary leadership, which has paved the way for progress and inclusivity in Borno State.

“His unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people, especially women and children, has set a strong foundation for our collective effort to address and balance political offices in the state,” said Hamza.

He further highlighted the significant progress made in governance and decision-making, particularly in promoting women’s representation in leadership positions in Borno State, thanks to the collaboration between the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, MBNCWD, UN Women, and other partners.

Hamza also commended Asabe Vilita Bashir for her continued support for the people of Borno State, particularly in empowering women in governance and decision-making through the Resource Centres.

