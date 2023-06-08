New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
Devolve More Powers To States, Nba Tells Fg

The Federal Government was yesterday called upon to restructure Nigeria in such a way that more powers will be devolved to the States than presently obtained. The NBA made the call through senior lawyers who included Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), the Chairman, Egbe Amofin, Isiaka Olagunju (SAN), Dr Babatunde Ajibade (SAN), Chukwuka Ikwuazom (SAN) and Olusegun Fabunmi (SAN).

They spoke in Ikorodu at the 16th Chief Babatunde Olusola Benson (SAN) Annual Memorial lecture titled, “The 1999 Constitution, Restructuring, and True Federalism; The Way Forward”, organized as part of the 2023 Law Week of the Ikorodu branch of the NBA.

The theme of this year’s lecture is ‘2023 And Beyond: The Imperatives Of True Federalism In Nigeria’s Constitutional Democracy’.

Court Admits Final Results In Lp, Obi’s Petition
It’s Illegal, Oppressive To Proscribe Our Association – Atyap Tells El-rufai

