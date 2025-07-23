‘Devil Urged Me To Jump Off A Cliff During 40-Day Fasting’ – Chidinma Ekile

Gospel singer Chidinma Ekile has recounted a powerful spiritual experience during a 40-day fasting and prayer retreat. The singer revealed that while on a mountain intentionally disconnecting from the world she faced an intense spiritual encounter where she felt urged by a dark presence to jump off a cliff.

According to Chidinma, the voice was commanding and clear: “It was night, everything was dark. The devil asked me to jump. The voice was so strong… I was about to take the jump…”

However, just as she stepped closer to the ledge, something invisible blocked her path.

“…I noticed I was being barricaded… something was just there…” This supernatural barrier prevented her from obeying the terrible voice. She described the experience as a spiritual surgery: “God performed surgery on me… He broke me into shreds… material things don’t move me anymore.”

Through this, she said, God renewed her, freeing her from emptiness and confirming her calling. The encounter ultimately shaped her decision to fully transition to gospel music in 2021 after winning Project Fame West Africa in 2010 . Chidinma’s journey from secular fame to devoted ministry was marked by commitment spending months fasting, praying on a mountain top, and distancing herself from public life to hear God’s direction clearly.