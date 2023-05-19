New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Device For Providing…

Device For Providing Clean Water From Air Debuts

Quest for safe and clean drinking water by average Nigerians has been met by an innovative technology designed to provide clean mineralised water sourced from air. Introduced into Nigeria by Watergen, global leader in atmospheric drinking water generating devices, the device was launched in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Device distribution will be facilitated by Macif Projects and Distribution Limited (Macif) as exclusive distributor. The device provides clean and sustainable water from the air. Speaking on the occasion of device unveiling in Abuja, Dr Michael Mirilashvili, Watergen’s President & Owner noted that Macif, in partnership with Watergen, brings this innovative technology and solution for providing clean and sustainable water from the air extracted from the atmosphere to Nigerians.

He said: “I am very happy that we have such a great partner as Nzan Ogbe that cares for his nation and shares our principles and values in his decision to provide Watergen – safe, high quality and tastiest drinking water from air to the Nigerian people. We will certainly support the goodwill of our partner.”

Post Views: 22

Read Previous

10th Assembly: We Won’t Go Against Tinubu, APC – Gov Sule
Read Next

Nadal Pulls Out Of French Open

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023