Development Of Sports Must Not Be Left To Administrators –Fashola

The immediate past minister of works and housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, (SAN), has said that the development of sports in Nigeria must not be left for sports administrators, but that it must involve the federal and state governments as well as all institutions of learning from primary schools to the university level.

Fashola stated this in his keynote address as a guest lecturer at the public presentation of the biography of a veteran sports journalist, Mr Mumuni Alao, who doubles as the Managing Director of Complete Communications Limited, on Sunday at the University of Lagos with the theme: ‘Re-Thinking The Current Football Business Model In Nigeria As A Catalyst For Sports Development.”

According to Fashola: “The development of sports in Nigeria does not depend entirely upon administrators only, but also involves the federal and state governments; all institutions of learning from the primary schools to university Levels should also have free periods for organised sports in their curriculum…

“The National Sports Commission (NSC) should be in a position to assist states’ sports councils in the provision of facilities and the organisation of competitions. “In addition to sizeable increase in subvention to the Commission, the Federal Military Government would make the work of the Commission easier by given urgent attention to the following requests.