Development Of Ijigba My Priority – Regent

Share

The newly installed Regent of Ijigba in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, Princess Oyewunmi Rotimi-Akinbosotu, has pledged to make the development of the town her top priority during her period of stewardship.

Rotimi-Akinbosotu ascended the regency following the demise of her father, Oba Luyi Rotimi, the Olujigba of Ijigba, who passed away on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the age of 87, after a brief illness at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

Oba Rotimi, a respected figure in the financial sector as former Managing Director of National Bank and Assistant Director General of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, was appointed Olu of Ijigba by the late Deji of Akure, Oba Adebiyi Adesida, on February 6, 2012. He was formally upgraded to a crown-wearing monarch on August 24, 2022, by former Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking during her inauguration ceremony, Regent Rotimi-Akinbosotu reaffirmed her commitment to advancing the socio-economic wellbeing of Ijigba and continuing the developmental vision of her late father.

“I acknowledge the basic needs of our community, particularly ROLIWA – Road, Light, and Water, which my father tirelessly pursued. I pledge to continue his legacy and work towards the betterment of our kingdom,” she declared.

The Regent assured residents that her reign would be inclusive, transparent, and driven by purposeful leadership, emphasizing collaboration with the administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to deliver critical infrastructure and social amenities.

“I stand before you today not as one seeking position, but as one who understands the sacred weight of stewardship. This is not a throne I inherit permanently, but one I hold temporarily — with honour and reverence — in memory of a father who served God and led his people with peace, dignity, and faith,” she said.

She also urged residents to remain law-abiding and committed to peace and unity, promising to treat all indigenes with dignity and fairness.

“When I was asked to serve in this capacity, I took time to pray, to reflect, and to listen for God’s direction. And when it came, I knew this was not about power but about purpose,” she added.

The Regent affirmed that her regency would focus on preserving the legacy of her late father, maintaining peace in the community, and preparing the ground for a smooth transition to a new Olujigba when the time comes.

Share