Developer Seeks Tinubu’s Intervention As FCDA Demolishes Multi-Billion Estate

Prince and Princess Ltd, developer of properties at a multi-billion Naira estate belonging to Praco Ltd, has sent a passionate appeal to President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the unlawful demolition of it’s property located at Pot 581 E27 Cadastral Zone, Kugbo, Abuja.

The Developer disclosed that officials of the Federal Capital Development Agency, acting on the orders of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had on Wednesday 27th March, 2024, invaded the project site with a detachment of over 300 security personnel including the Army, the Navy, the Police etc, and destroyed the property.

The said property has the registration number: FCDA/DC/BP/ASD/29163, validly approved by the FCT authorities for development.

Court processes showed that the demolition was against the subsisting judgements of courts and valid order of interim injunction by Justice Eleojo Enenche of the FCT High Court Wuse, issued on the 22nd of March, 2024 and served on the Minister, FCDA, the Deed Registrar of the FCDA, the Director of Urban and Regional Planning, security agencies etc.

The order restrained the defendants, who include the minister, the FCDA, etc from demolishing or destroying the developer’s properties, which include infrastructure and house on Plot 582 Kukwaba, 542 Kukwaba, 454 Guzape, 455 Guzape, 456 Guzape, 458 Guzape, 1577 Guzape, 4577 Maitama A6 Ltd, 5044 Maitama A6, 2444 Gwarinpa, 505 Wuye, 2129 Garki 1, 4143 Jikoyi, 4145 Jikoyi, 4147, 4149, 524 Kukwaba, 527 Kukwaba and 3037 Asokoro.

The court recognized that the developer had put the properties on the afore-mentioned land after securing the defendants’ approval upon payments of the necessary fees pending the determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

According to the Managing Director of the company developing the estate, Dr. Chukwudubem Ezekwelu, it was worrisome that the Minister would order the FCDA to demolish the property even when the Motion on Notice fixed for hearing on 9th April 2024, is yet to be heard.

Ezekwelu also revealed that the owner of the property Praco International Limited, had earlier on the 7th of July, 2023, received the certificate for the Restoration of the Right of Occupancy for the land from the then FCT Minister, pursuant to a court order in Suit No FCT/HC/M/2318/2022.

In spite of all these certifications, Ezekwelu revealed that the FCDA officials invaded the property early Wednesday 27th March around 6am and continued demolishing the properties till afternoon when they suddenly pulled out.

Regretting the FCDA’s flagrant flouting of the court’s orders, the legal practitioner noted that there was no prior notice of demolition, nor were there any letters, court order or warning whatsoever from the FCDA before they embarked on the unlawful act.

“These demolitions were done against the valid order of the FCT High Court, which was duly served on the development control, the FCDA and the Office of the FCT Minister.

“This is the highest level of impunity, high handedness , Executive rascality ,disregard for the rule of law, judiciary & constitution of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria,” he fumed.

Ezekwelu expressed worry that the FCDA could destroy such a huge investment worth over N10 billion, and appealed to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu to immediately intervene to stop the lawlessness and impunity and save the massive investment of patriotic Nigerians, as well as protect the integrity of the judiciary.

“Mr President needs to intervene urgently in this matter to restore the confidence of Nigerians and even expatriates in investing in the country.

“It is worrisome that the Minister will by this act of high-handedness, be making a mess of Mr President’s call to well-meaning Nigerians to invest in the country.

“It also beckons on all well-meaning Nigerians, the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, and the National Judicial Council, NJC, to call Barr Nyesom Wike and other co-perpetrators of this illegality to order to avoid driving away both local foreign investors from the Nigerian economy” Ezekwelu posited.

End