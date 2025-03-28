Developed Nations Experienced Dynamic Economic Policies –Monarch

Share

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has described President Bola Tinubu as a transformation titan whose type comes once a thousand years interval to reform a deformed nation.

Oba Akanbi said Tinubu history and experience is loaded and cannot be completely told but rose and destined to be Nigeria’s greatest leader without a godfather.

He noted most past Nigerian leaders have political gods they worship before and after mounting the throne but Tinubu has none. He disclosed this unprecedented future enabled him to implement long term policies capable of propelling the greatness of Nigeria again.

Oluwo disclosed he recently watched a poll on the international media of Tinubu making the list of the best 10 leaders in the world.

He affirmed Tinubu’s political independence certified his administration’s freedom to take and implement formidable policies of monum Oluwo stated Tinubu could be compared to the popular Abraham Lincoln, urging Nigerians to endure the temporary reformation pressure to enjoy the pleasure tomorrow.

Describing the president as a visionary leader preparing an enviable future for the country, Oluwo said all developed nations in the world have passed through similar reform Tinubu is effecting to have their economic freedom.

