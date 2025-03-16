DEVCOMS/TCI, Sokoto collaborate to mark Women’s Day

Share

DEVCOMS/TCI in collaboration with the Sokoto State Government commemorated International Women’s Day with an inspiring celebration that highlighted women’s achievements, contributions, and challenges.

The event fostered a spirit of empowerment and solidarity among attendees.

Retired chief nurse Halima Baba Sirajo, the special guest of honor, shared her remarkable career in healthcare, particularly in improving maternal and child health.

Her presence embodied the day’s theme of gender equality and family planning.

Miss Naomi Komgbenda, anchor of the programme at Vision FM, delivered an opening address emphasising women’s pivotal role in society.

She reiterated Vision FM’s commitment to amplifying women’s voices through its programming and initiatives.

The celebration aimed to inspire, empower, and raise awareness about pressing issues women face, particularly in healthcare, family planning, and education.

Sirajo’s personal journey resonated deeply with the audience, especially younger women, who found her a beacon of strength and resilience.

She emphasised women’s power to shape the future, whether in healthcare or community leadership.

Her words reminded the audience of women’s resilience and determination in shaping future generations through family planning and healthcare.

A thought-provoking panel discussion on women’s health, education, and leadership featured Sirajo and other distinguished women.

The discussion highlighted the need for improved healthcare systems prioritizing women’s needs and women’s crucial role in healthcare leadership.

Throughout the day, Vision FM aired special programmes exploring women’s evolving roles and addressing ongoing struggles in accessing quality healthcare and family planning services.

The station’s efforts underscored the importance of advocacy for women’s rights and sustained action to address inequalities.

Sirajo stressed the importance of mentorship and education, encouraging older generations to guide younger women. Her passionate call for education emphasised access to health and family planning education as key to empowering future generations.

As the event concluded, Sirajo encouraged women to never let societal pressures define their worth. “We are powerful,” she declared.

