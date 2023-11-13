Devaluation: Analysts project further increase in FG’s retained revenue

Citing the downward adjustment of the naira exchange rate by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), analysts at FBNQuest have said that they expect further expansion in revenue allocation to the Federal Government from the Federation Account.

The analysts stated this while reviewing the CBN’s Quarterly Statistical Bulletin for Q2’23 in a note released over the weekend.

According to the analysts, the government recorded a lower fiscal deficit of N2.0 trillion in Q2’23, compared with N3.9 trillion and -N2.2 trillion in the previous quarter and the corresponding quarter of 2022, respectively, mainly as a result of a 27 per cent quarter-on-quarter decline in the government’s total expenditure to N4.1 trillion.

They also pointed out that although recurrent expenditure fell by -15per cent q/q to N3.2 trillion, the q/q reduction in total expenditure was mostly driven by a -51per cent decrease in capital expenditure to N877.9 billion.

But, according to the analysts, the positive development, as regards the CBN’s data, is that the FGN’s retained revenue for Q2 ‘23 rose by 22 per cent y/y to N2.2 trillion, even though, as they put it, “the q/q increase was modest compared to the y/y increase of 86 per cent.”

Noting that “the marked improvement in the government’s revenue can be attributed to higher revenue contribution from the Federation account,” the analysts stated: “Moving forward, we expect further expansion in the revenue allocation from the federation account due to the downward adjustment of the naira exchange rate.”

New Telegraph reports that the naira declined by 40 per cent against the dollar at the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window (the official market) on June 14, after the CBN abolished its currency peg and adopted the willing buyer/willing seller arrangement in its bid to achieve exchange rates unification and stabilisation.

Interestingly, analysts note that while the government assumes an exchange rate of N700/$1 for the 2024 budget, a major jump from N435.57/$1 assumed in the 2023 budget, the naira exchange rate at the official market has weakened to about N1,000 per dollar in recent days.

In a recent report, Fitch Ratings said it expects the naira to weaken further given the widening gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates of the local currency, which according to the agency, indicates the government’s lack of capacity to stabilise the exchange rate.